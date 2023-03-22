Jackson State’s Alyse Wells-Kilbert selected to NCAA WBB Committee

By

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

Jackson State University Associate Vice President / Senior Woman Administrator Alyse Wells-Kilbert has been appointed to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee.

Alyse Wells-Kilbert joined the Jackson State Division of Athletics in July 2018 and serves as the Associate Athletic Director for Fiscal Management and was promoted to Associate Vice President in July 2019.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Rule Committee comprising of 13 members spread across each division: six from Division I, three from Division II and three from Division III. The main purpose of the rules committee is to formulate and enforce the official playing rules for women’s collegiate basketball.



Prior to Jackson State University, she was the Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. During her time at APBU Alyse Wells-Kilbert also served a stint as Interim Athletic Director.

Earlier in her career, Wells-Kilbert was the Head Basketball Coach, Head Softball Coach, Associate Athletic Director at Belhaven, and Head Volleyball Coach at Mississippi Valley State. Wells-Kilbert has more than 25 years of coaching and athletics administrative experience during her career.

Alyse Wells-Kilbert’s four-year appointment on the Rules Committee begins Sept. 1. Her term will conclude August 31, 2027.

