By

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Athletics has announced a change in leadership of the women’s basketball program. Coach Freddie Murray has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

“I’d like thank coach Murray for his service to the women’s basketball program and his commitment to the department and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott.

Murray, who served as head coach for seven seasons, finished his tenure with an overall record of 93-115 at Grambling State.

He posted the following message on Facebook:



8 years of success, milestones and achievements have unfortunately come to an end at Exit 81. My time at Grambling State University has garnered a lifetime of friendships, memories and relationships I will forever cherish. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working for such a great institution and being the leader of this amazing, resilient and successful/winning program! Thank you to all the GSU Tiger fans, students and alumni that have supported me during my tenure as Head Women’s Basketball Coach. I will forever be grateful.

However, this is not the end of the book, it’s just the end of a chapter, and it’s time to start writing a new chapter in my basketball coaching journey. The best is yet to come! Be blessed!

Grambling State won the 2017-2018 SWAC women’s basketball title on a team featuring Shakyla Hill.

Grambling State searching for new WBB coach