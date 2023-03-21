VIEW ALL SCORES
Grambling

Grambling State searching for new WBB coach

Grambling State says it has relieved women’s basketball coach Freddie Murray of his duties.
Posted on

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Athletics has announced a change in leadership of the women’s basketball program. Coach Freddie Murray has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. 
“I’d like thank coach Murray for his service to the women’s basketball program and his commitment to the department and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. 

Murray, who served as head coach for seven seasons, finished his tenure with an overall record of 93-115 at Grambling State. 

He posted the following message on Facebook:

8 years of success, milestones and achievements have unfortunately come to an end at Exit 81. My time at Grambling State University has garnered a lifetime of friendships, memories and relationships I will forever cherish. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working for such a great institution and being the leader of this amazing, resilient and successful/winning program! Thank you to all the GSU Tiger fans, students and alumni that have supported me during my tenure as Head Women’s Basketball Coach. I will forever be grateful.

However, this is not the end of the book, it’s just the end of a chapter, and it’s time to start writing a new chapter in my basketball coaching journey. The best is yet to come! Be blessed!

Grambling State won the 2017-2018 SWAC women’s basketball title on a team featuring Shakyla Hill.

Grambling State searching for new WBB coach
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Benedict Benedict
178
Benedict

Benedict College coach hired by KC Chiefs
157
2022 Football

Gary Harrell credits “Coach Prime” for his next chapter
91
2022-2023 Basketball

Transfer portal tracker: HBCU basketball
1.2K
1
FAMU

FAMU loses ardent supporter in Kofi Hemmingway
63
2023 Football

Benedict College releases 2023 football schedule
To Top
X