Delaware State joins AthleteTalk for student-athlete’s mental health

Courtesy of Delaware State Athletics

San Antonio, TX— Delaware State University Athletics has entered into a partnership with AthleteTalk, LLC to provide AthleteTalk – a mental health and wellness app – to all Hornets’ student-athletes. In addition to providing Hornet student-athletes with a one-year subscription, AthleteTalk will provide access to monthly virtual mental health “talks” and assist the athletics department with enhancing its existing mental health infrastructure for student-athletes.

“At Delaware State University, the mental and emotional well-being of our student-athletes and staff are of the utmost importance,” said Delaware State Director of Athletics Alecia . “We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Emmett Gill and AthleteTalk in continuing our efforts to provide contemporary wellness resources to our Hornet student-athletes. This partnership will be significant in ensuring our athletes have real time access to mental health support. We are elated to add another valuable tool to aid our student-athletes on their mental wellness journey.”



AthleteTalk utilizes a social media wellness feed, multi-day wellness plans, wellness videos, and more to engage athletes in mental health “workouts”.

“We are extremely excited to partner with AthleteTalk in support of the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Kyle Adams, Delaware State Deputy Director of Athletics. “Mental and emotional wellness are vital to providing a holistic student-athlete experience. This partnership provides the Delaware State Athletics community with access to cutting edge resources that will aid in revolutionizing student athlete and coach welfare.”



Emmett L. Gill, Jr., Founder, AthleteTalk said, “I love all our partners, but the proximity to, assets at, and compassion within Hornet athletics is very, very exciting. Alecia, Kyle, and Christina (Epps-Chiazor, DSU Dir. of Athletics Compliance) have a creative vision for a sustainable sports mental health model at HBCU’s. AthleteTalk wants to be an integral part of Delaware State University’s efforts because we understand that institutions like Delaware State must do way more with way less. This is our third partnership with a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school, and it is possible this effort, along with Norfolk State, will become conference models.”

Delaware State joins AthleteTalk for student-athlete’s mental health