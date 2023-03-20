Benedict College coach hired by KC Chiefs

By

Former Benedict College co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Saxton Jr. has joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive assistant.

“As one door closes another one opens,” Kevin Saxton Jr. wrote on social media. “Extremely grateful and excited for this next chapter God has planned for me! Let’s get to work”

Saxton spent last season with the Benedict College Tigers as they won their first SIAC Football Championship. Prior to Benedict, Saxton was the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina. He led a record breaking offense that earned two All-State selections in 2019. Prior to Cuthbertson, Saxton spent three years at Emory and Henry College where he served as the co-offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Kansas City Chief’s head coach Andy Reid discussed the coaching changes including this hire from Benedict College.

“Every offseason in the National Football League brings change, and for the first time in a while we had some movement on the coaching staff,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Obviously, we lost a couple of really talented coaches in Coach Bieniemy and Coach Lewis, and I’m happy for both of those guys getting new opportunities to show what they can do in this league. On the strength and conditioning side of things, I’d like to congratulate Coach Rubin on an outstanding career and wish him the best in retirement. As for our changes this year, I’m excited to see what these coaches can do in their new roles. They are all talented individuals with unique skillsets. All of them have the ability to bring something different to the table to benefit our team and specifically our players.”

