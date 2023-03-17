By

Courtesy of Fisk Athletics

The Fisk Lady Gymdogs won their first home match against Greenville University with a score of 190.575 to 183.875. The match took place at Belmont University and was attended by more than 1200 fans. Freshman Morgan Price (FR/Lebanon, TN) was the star of the night, taking first place in the all-around with a score of 39.175.

Price also dominated on the vault with a score of 9.875, followed closely by Aliyah Reed-Hammon (FR/Milwaukee, WI) with 9.700. On the bars, Price led the night with a score of 9.950, followed by Kiara Richmon (SO/Atlanta, GA) with 9.775. Freshman Liberty Mora (FR/Mckinney, TX ) took the top score on the beam for Fisk with 9.775, followed closely by Reed-Hammon with 9.675.

Morgan Price finished the night strong with a standout performance on the floor routine and a score of 9.875. This win was particularly significant for the first-year Fisk Lady Gymdogs, who closed out their first year with a historic win showing to be a force. The team will now head to USA Gymnastics Nationals in Denton, Texas on April 6th.

Price and the Fisk Lady Gymdogs are proving that HBCUs deserve a space on the college gymnast mat.

Price and Fisk gymnastics scores big for their first home match win