2022-2023 Basketball

Clinton College MBB prepared to compete for first national title

Clinton College MBB dominated in both season and conference play. Now they find themselves competing for their first ever NCAA championship

Courtesy of Clinton College Athletics

The Clinton College men’s basketball team will play for its first-ever national championship on Saturday in Winona Lake, Indiana at the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I championship game. The team secured its place in the championship game on Thursday night after a 71-64 win over the University of Fort Lauderdale.

During the regular season, the Golden Bears finished with a 23-2 record and went undefeated (6-0) in NCCAA conference play.

Clinton will play #1 seed Bethel University, who defeated Geneva College on Thursday, 74-63.

“It’s a special feeling”, said head coach Cory Sloan. “This has been a special season with a special group of guys and to get the opportunity to play in a national championship game just proves that.”

The Golden Bears started their national championship week on a high as junior small forward, Cameron Shannon was named first-team all-regional, and freshman point guard, Jeremiah Anderson, was named second-team all-regional. First-year head coach, Cory Sloan, made news by being named NCCAA Division I South Region Coach of the Year.

Clinton College will hold a watch party for all fans to enjoy on Saturday March 18 at 5 pm to cheer on the Golden Bears!

