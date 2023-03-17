Clinton College MBB prepared to compete for first national title

By

The Clinton College men’s basketball team will play for its first-ever national championship on Saturday in Winona Lake, Indiana at the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I championship game. The team secured its place in the championship game on Thursday night after a 71-64 win over the University of Fort Lauderdale.

During the regular season, the Golden Bears finished with a 23-2 record and went undefeated (6-0) in NCCAA conference play.

Clinton will play #1 seed Bethel University, who defeated Geneva College on Thursday, 74-63.

“It’s a special feeling”, said head coach Cory Sloan. “This has been a special season with a special group of guys and to get the opportunity to play in a national championship game just proves that.”

The Golden Bears started their national championship week on a high as junior small forward, Cameron Shannon was named first-team all-regional, and freshman point guard, Jeremiah Anderson, was named second-team all-regional. First-year head coach, Cory Sloan, made news by being named NCCAA Division I South Region Coach of the Year.

Clinton College will hold a watch party for all fans to enjoy on Saturday March 18 at 5 pm to cheer on the Golden Bears!

