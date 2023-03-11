Southern WBB beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff for SWAC crown

By

Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney in a 62-53 thriller on Saturday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw six lead changes.

The Jaguars are now @theswac conference champions 🏆@JaguarsWBB have earned the AQ Bid and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1rBO5W2MgJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 11, 2023

Genovea Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 38% from the field, 29% from behind the arc, and 75% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.0 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Demetria Shephard scored 13 points while dishing out seven assists to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Lady Lions shot 19-of-51 from the field and 5-of-15 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.84 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Southern showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell to 14-17 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

