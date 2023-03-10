VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Texas Southern keeps rolling into SWAC championship game

The lowest seed in the 2023 SWAC tournament will play in the championship game.
Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M in the 2023 MBB SWAC Championship by a score of 74-61 on Friday afternoon. It was a tie game after the first 20 minutes, but the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 46-33 in the second half to come away with the win.

PJ Henry led the way for Texas Southern, putting up 26 points. As a team, the Tigers shot 42% from the field, 31% from behind the arc, and 75% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.12 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

AAMU was led by Lorenzo Downey, who recorded 15 points and five boards against Texas Southern. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.91 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-24 on field goal attempts in the paint.

TXSO’s record improved to 13-20 with the win. Next, they’ll face TBA, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 11. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for AAMU after a run of great play. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

