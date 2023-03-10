By

Howard defeated UMES in the 22-23 MEAC WBB Tourney in a 62-60 thriller on Friday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw eight lead changes.

The Howard University women are looking to repeat as MEAC champions. This is the third year in a row they have advanced to the conference championship game and will face Norfolk State in a rematch of the 2022 MEAC tournament championship game.

🏀 | WHAT A WIN!!! @Howard_WBB pulls off the 62-60 victory over UMES in the final seconds!



In a rematch of last year's championship, the Bison will duke it out with Norfolk State tomorrow afternoon for the @MEACSports tournament title!#BleedBlue — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) March 10, 2023

Aziah Hudson scored 15 points to lead the way for Howard. That performance included an impressive eight points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Howard shot 23-of-63 from the field and 9-of-18 from the line to put up an average of 0.96 points per possession.

Mahogany Lester recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for UMES against Howard. As a team, the Hawks shot 21-of-53 from the field and 8-of-24 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.93 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

HU showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 11 in a matchup with Norfolk State. On the other side, UMES fell to 10-20 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Howard WBB defeats UMES in MEAC WBB tourney thriller