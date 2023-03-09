By

LANGSTON – AJ Rainey poured in a season-high 32 points and led the No. 5 Langston University Lions past the Southwestern (Kan.) Moundbuilders 87-65 before a capacity crowd Wednesday night at C.F. Gayles Field House in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament.

Another One … 🦁🔥



Cortez Mosley – 16 pts

AJ Rainey – 13 pts

Tristan Harper – 11 pts

James Ellis – 10 pts#goLions #FeartheRoar #NAIAMBB #BattleForTheRedBanner pic.twitter.com/esqrKqx0gg — Langston Athletics (@LangstonSports) March 8, 2023

Langston established their dominance from the outset, leading 24-6 at the 11:03 mark in the first half. The Lions led 45-30 at halftime and pushed their lead to as much as 19 points in the second half before closing out with back-to-back three pointers from Rainey to seal the 87-65 victory.

Rainey finished 11-of-14 from the field including seven three-pointers in 35 minutes of action. Toru Dean chipped in with 19 points, six boards and five assists followed by Tristan Harper and Cortez Mosley who tallied 11 and 10 points respectively.

Collectively, Langston University hit 45 percent from the field including 12 three-pointers and finished 17-of-21 from the free throw line. The Lions held the Moundbuilders to 47 percent (23-of-48), five-of-15 from the three-point line and forced 17 turnovers.

Langston moves to 31-2 overall, finishes a perfect 16-0 in home contests this season and advances to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament Round of 16 where they’ll face Georgetown (Ky.) College on Tuesday, March 14.

The last time the Lions advanced to the round of 16 took place during the 2016-17 season when Langston defeated Dillard 84-74 on March 17, 2017. Game time vs Georgetown (Ky.) is set for 1 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

Langston University MBB advances to NAIA round of 16