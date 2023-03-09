SWAC Tourney: Alabama States WBB advances to semifinals

By

Alabama State defeated Bethune-Cookman in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney by a score of 70-61 on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Hornets went into halftime with a 15-point lead. Despite being outscored 39-33 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Wildcats and hold on for the win.

Shmya Ward scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for Alabama State. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 42% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 88% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.05 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Nia Jordan recorded 13 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 23-of-61 from the field and 2-of-11 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.92 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Alabama State’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. On the other side, Bethune-Cookman’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Florida A&M. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

