Mark Evans II hoping to be next UAPB star with NFL combine boost

A decade ago, Terron Armstead was where Mark Evans II is — hoping to use the NFL Combine as a way to increase his stock for the NFL Draft.
It worked out for Armstead — he impressed scouts with his combination of skill and size at the 2013 NFL Draft Combine. Now Evans is hoping his performance will do the same.
“We have similar athletic styles, most definitely,” Evans said at the NFL Combine. “I’ve also said that we both play alike, in a way.”
Armstead has spent the last decade in the NFL, becoming an All-Pro offensive tackle with the New Orleans Saints before moving on to the Miami Dolphins.
Mark Evans played mostly at guard at UAPB, but he’s definitely studied his predecessor.
“When he sets, he tries to increase the space between him and the defender, and I try to implement that in my game as well,” Evans said. “In his game, you see that he turns in his pass technique. He uses the legs to keep from being turned and not give up the inside pass rush or anything like that. Not to get booted as well.
As far as Evans’ performance at the combine, he was solid. He ran a 5.44 40-yard dash while measuring 6’2.5. According to NFL.com, he has a prospect rating of 5.69, which equals a candidate for bottom of the roster or practice squad.
With nearly two months left before the NFL Draft, Mark Evans is making sure he soaks in all the information he can. That includes any advice Armstead is willing to share.
“Me and Taron are really cool. I spoke with him about a week ago, he told me what to expect coming out here — to really give my all,” Evans said. “You only get one combine, so you know you gotta blow it out the water.”