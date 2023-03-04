Upset Alert: Allen leads Grambling State past Alabama State

By

Grambling State upset one of the top SWAC teams, Alabama State, by a score of 62-60 on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers went into halftime with a 18-point lead. Despite being outscored 39-23 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Lady Hornets and hold on for the win.

Phylicia Allen led the way for Grambling State, putting up 17 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 49% from the field, 25% from behind the arc, and 80% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.93 points per possession on 57% true shooting.

Alabama State was led by Ayana Emmanuel, who recorded 22 points and six boards. The Lady Hornets shot 20-of-40 from the field and 5-of-9 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.95 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Grambling State’s record improved to 9-19 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Alabama State fell to 15-14 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

