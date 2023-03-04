By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Prairie View A&M gave Texas Southern their third consecutive loss in a 78-74 contest at William J. Nicks Building on Saturday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 40-34 lead and were able to hold off the Tigers for the final 20 minutes.

Will Douglas accumulated 27 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a whole, the Panthers were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.16 points per possession on 57% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 8-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc and 12-of-20 shooting on free throws.

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Tigers. They shot 50% from field, scoring a healthy 1.01 points per possession. PJ Henry led the charge, tallying 19 points. Texas Southern’s impressive shooting from the field didn’t seem to translate to free throws, though, as they converted just 11-of-19 at the stripe.

Prairie View A&M rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Jackson State. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Texas Southern’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Prairie View A&M ups Texas Southern’s losing record