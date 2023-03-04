Hampton takes down Delaware in CAA showdown

By

Hampton snapped Delaware’s two-game win streak on Saturday evening, handing it a 77-72 loss at Hampton University Convocation Center.

Laren VanArsdale led the way for Hampton, putting up 27 points to go along with five boards. As a whole, the Lady Pirates were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.88 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 3-of-22 shooting from beyond the arc and 24-of-32 shooting on free throws.

Delaware was led by Klarke Sconiers, who put up 14 points. The Blue Hens shot 20-of-52 from the field and 6-of-17 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.87 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Hampton’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Delaware’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over North Carolina A&T. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

