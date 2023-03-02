By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Thursday evening was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams. Howard came out on top, handing Norfolk State a 60-55 loss. The Bison went into halftime with a 14-point lead. Despite being outscored 34-25 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Spartans and hold on for the win.

Destiny Howell scored 23 points to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison shot 39% from the field, 29% from behind the arc, and 82% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.87 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

GAME SAVING SWAT 🏀 🦬 @Howard_WBB knock off @meacsports Regular szn champ, @NorfolkStateWBB

60-56 capped by this GAME SEALING BLOCK by Destiny Howell [pls tag]



The junior sharp shooter finished w.23 points, including clutch 3’s & FT’s, helping the Bison get over tbe .500… https://t.co/pvJX0YAfCW pic.twitter.com/W1QS1AJqhe — Chad Ricardo (@RealChadRicardo) March 3, 2023

Camille Downs scored 22 points while Kierra Wheeler added another 10 to lead the way for Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.83 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-18 from deep.

Today’s win was the latest for Howard, who took down South Carolina State in its last game. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for Norfolk State after a run of great play. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: Howard WBB beats MEAC leading Norfolk State