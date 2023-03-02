Brooks’ 20-point performance leads Delaware State past UMES

By

Delaware State dominated UMES by a score of 68-44 at Memorial Hall on Thursday evening. The Hornets had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 14-point lead and outscoring the Hawks 33-23 in the final 20 minutes.

Savannah Brooks scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Hornets shot 44% from the field, 37% from behind the arc, and 59% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.12 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

UMES was led by Lainey Allen, who recorded 11 points and six boards. As a team, the Hawks struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.71 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-13 from deep.

Delaware State rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Coppin State. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, UMES fell to 9-19 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

