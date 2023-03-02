Free scores 14 points to lead Alabama A&M past Grambling State

By

Alabama A&M snapped Grambling State’s two-game win streak on Thursday evening, handing it a 55-50 loss at FCH Assembly Center. The Lady Tigers went into halftime with a 27-20 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Bulldogs outscored them by 12 points in the final 20 minutes.

We’ll get back to it this Saturday versus Alabama State in the Hobdy Center for SENIOR DAY#GramFam | #AllOutAllIn🎯💯 pic.twitter.com/tHLQvR5tF6 — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) March 3, 2023

Amani Free scored 14 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. That performance included an impressive 11 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Alabama A&M clearly refocused coming out of the break in this one. After accumulating 11 turnovers and often looking sloppy in the first half, the Bulldogs put an increased emphasis on taking care of the ball and turned it around with just two second half turnovers.

Miracle Saxon scored 16 points while Colbi Maples added another 13 to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.76 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-10 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 4. Alabama A&M takes on Southern in a conference clash, while Grambling State readies for battle against an Alabama State team who is playing great lately. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

