Recap of day 1 from the SIAC Championship Tournament

SAVANNAH, GA – The 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Tournament presented by Cricket Wireless hosted opening rounds at Savannah State University on February 25. Check out the recaps from the first day of play inside of Tiger Arena.

SIAC Game 1 (Men)

#6W (Spring Hill), 55 v. #7E (Edward Waters), 78

Box Score



No. 7 in the East Division, Edward Waters, started the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Tournament presented by Cricket as they defeated the Spring Hill Badgers, 78-65. The Badgers held a 34-29 lead at halftime after shooting 44 percent (12-of-27) from the floor and 87 percent (7-of-8) from the free throw line. The Tigers mounted a second-half comeback to defeat the Badgers and secure their first postseason win in the SIAC. Beril Kabamba led scoring for the Badgers and posted his 10th double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Cahlib Edwards led EWU with 23 points. Cahlib Edwards led the offensive effort for the Tigers with 23 points and Jonathan Kanyanga collected four points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers to victory.



Up Next: The EWU Tigers advanced to the second opening round when they will take on No. 3 seed Fort Valley State on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

SIAC Game 2 (Men)

#6E (Benedict), 79 v. #7W (Central State), 67

Box Score



The No. 6 seed, Benedict College Tigers, built as much as a 13-point lead in the first half and then held off a late rally by Central State to take a 79-67 victory in the first round of the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Tournament presented by Cricket, held at Savannah State University. The Tigers pulled away from a 17-16 game midway through the first half to build a 35-22 lead with 1:44 left in the half after a fast-break dunk by Malachi McCoy. Benedict had a 38-28 lead at the half. The Marauders cut the lead to 45-40 with 14:49 left in the game. The Tigers stormed back, and Brandon Smith gave Benedict a 65-52 lead on a 3-pointer with 7:23 remaining.



The Marauders went on a 12-3 run to cut the lead to 68-64 with 3:33 left in the game. Asanti Price answered with a jumper, but Central State followed with a 3-pointer to make it 70-67 with 2:22 remaining. Benedict scored the final nine points of the game, getting a big 3-pointer by Dontavius King to start the run. King led Benedict, now 19-9 overall, with 15 points. Tim Moore added 11 points and Brandon Smith chipped in 10 points. For the Marauders, Steven Key II led their offensive effort with 23 points and Raevon Thomas added 11 points and eight rebounds.



Up Next: The BC Tigers advances to face LeMoyne-Owen, the third seed in the West Division, at 12 noon on Tuesday.

SIAC Game 3 (Men)

#5W (Kentucky State), 82 v. #8E (Allen), 72

Box Score



No. 5 seed in the West, Kentucky State, relied on a consistent second half to lift them over the Allen Yellow Jackets for an 82-72 win inside Tiger Arena in their first matchup of the tournament. In the first ten minutes of the game, both teams tied three times, one by Kentucky State at 16:08 (6-6) and two by Allen at 13:30 (12-12) and 12:12 (14-14). Four points by Brandon Hill and a three-pointer by Elijiah Lockhart led to an 8-0 28-17 Kentucky State lead with 6:41 remaining in the first half. The Thorobreds went on an 11-2 run going 100% (4-of-4) at the charity stripe in the first five of the last ten minutes in the first half.



Allen came to within one of the 36-35 lead at the end of the first half. Mosley found his rhythm and converted an and-one play that extended the Kentucky State lead to a six-point 46-60 at 12:52 in the second half. Jacobs hit a three-pointer to go 3-of-3 at long range for the night, giving his team a 72-59 lead.



The final points of the night came on a dunk from Jacobs to secure an 82-72 victory. Chase Cook and Cameron Sembly of Allen Yellow Jackets led their scoring effort with 24 and 18 points, respectively. Kentucky State’s Shamon Mosley led the Thorobreds with 20 points and six rebounds and Montrell Jacobs added another 19 points. Andrews and Brooks each contributed nine rebounds in the win.



Up Next: Kentucky State will face Albany State on Monday, Feb. 27, at 12 noon.

