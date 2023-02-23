SIAC releases 2023 Championship brackets

By

SAVANNAH, GA (February 22, 2023) – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) released the seedings and bracket for the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket that will take place February 25 – March 4 hosted by Savannah State University.



For the women’s tournament, Tuskegee (19-0) earned the top seed in the West Division, and Clark Atlanta (14-5) earned the No. 1 seed in the East Division and a bye into the first quarterfinal round, which will be played on Wednesday, March 1. No. 2 seeds Miles (13-6) and Savannah State (12-7) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Thursday.

For the men’s tournament, Tuskegee (15-5) secured the top seed in the West Division. Morehouse (15-6) also earned the No. 1 seed in the East Division, and each team received a bye into the first quarterfinal round, which will be played on Wednesday. No. 2 seeds Miles (15-5) and Savannah State (14-7) also claimed double byes and will open postseason play on Thursday, March 2.

SIAC Tournament Starts on Saturday

The annual tournament begins on February 25, with a few men’s matchups. West Division No. 6 seed Spring Hill (6-14) faces East Division No. 7 seed Edward Waters (7-14) in the opener at 12 p.m. ET. East Division No. 6 Benedict (7-14) plays West Division No. 7 Central State (5-15) 20 minutes after the conclusion of the Spring Hill-Edward Waters game. Kentucky State (11-9) earned the No. 5 seed and will face East Division No. 8 seed Allen to close out Day 1 of the championship tournament.



The women will open Day 2 of the tournament on Sunday, February 26, with a pair of games. West Division No. 6 seed LeMoyne-Owen (6-13) will face East Division No. 7 Fort Valley State in the opener at 2 p.m. ET. At 4:30 p.m. ET, East Division No. 6 seed Edward Waters will play West Division No. 7 seed Spring Hill.



East Division No. 4 seed Albany State (6-13) will kick off the tournament’s second round at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, against the winner of the Kentucky State-Allen game.

Championship Play

The winners will move on to play the tournament’s top seeds on Wednesday and Thursday in the quarterfinals. The surviving teams will face off in the semifinal rounds on Friday, March 3.



The championship game will be held at Tiger Arena on the campus of Savannah State on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. ET (women’s championship) and 7:00 p.m. ET (men’s championship).



All SIAC games throughout the tournament can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices on the ESPN+ app. A replay of the championship round will be available on ESPNU on March 5, with the women’s championship re-airing at 8 a.m. ET and the men’s championship at 10 a.m. ET.



For the latest information on the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket, visit thesiac.com. You can also follow the SIAC on Twitter (@thesiac), Instagram (@thesiac), and Facebook (The SIAC), or search #SIAC, #LeadersRiseHere, or #SIAC23 on all platforms.

