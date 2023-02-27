Upset Alert: UMES defeats Morgan State led by Haynes

By

UMES upset one of the top MEAC teams, Morgan State, in a back-and-forth 73-70 thriller on Monday evening. The Hawks went into halftime leading with a slight one-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Bears 41-39 in the second half.

Zamara Haynes scored 21 points while recording six assists to lead the way for UMES. As a team, the Hawks shot 50% from the field, 18% from behind the arc, and 81% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.02 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Charlene Shepherd recorded 21 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Morgan State. The Lady Bears shot 25-of-66 from the field and 6-of-18 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.98 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

UMES rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Coppin State. It will hit the road for its next contest, a March 3 matchup with Delaware State. On the other side, Morgan fell to 17-10 with the loss. The Lady Bears’ next game is on March 2. It won’t be easy as their opponent Coppin State is coming off a win.

