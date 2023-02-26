Langston Men earn four All-SAC Selections

By

Courtesy: Langston Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Sooner Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-Conference team and individual awards with several Langston Lions receiving honors. SAC regular-season champion Langston gathered multiple awards including player of the year ( Tristan Harper ) defensive player of the year ( Cortez Mosley ), newcomer of the year (Harper) and the John Hudson coach of the year ( Chris Wright ).

Offensive Player of the Year

Harper led Langston with 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. Harper a 6-foot-6 senior from Columbus, Ga., lands on the all-conference first team for the first time. He had a season-high 35 points in a 97-67 win at home over Southwestern Christian on Nov. 19. He had a season high of 12 rebounds three times throughout the season at Mid-America Christian, vs. Central Christian and vs. Science & Arts. He was named the Oklahoma Ford Dealers SAC player of the week for his exploits on the court Nov. 14-20.

Defensive Player of the Year

Mosley averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season. Mosley had a season-high 21 points versus UNT-Dallas on Feb. 16, 2023, and Midland University on Nov. 7, 2022. He was also selected to the All-SAC second team for his efforts.Wright took home league coach of the year honors after one of the most remarkable turnarounds for a program in history. Wright was named the Lions’ head coach last spring, inheriting a program that went 1-27 in 2021-22. He retooled the team, leading them to an overall record of 26 wins and 2 losses and a 20-2 mark in conference games, leading to a regular-season conference championship. It was the first regular-season championship for the Lions since joining the SAC.

Rounding out the selections were Toru Dean and AJ Rainey who were named to the All-SAC Third Team and All-SAC Honorable Mention Teams respectively. Dean and Mosley were also named to the SAC All-Defensive team.

Dean averaged 10.1 points per game, 3.4 assists per game, 4.0 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals per game. He posted a season-high 26 points on Feb. 11, 2023, versus Texas Wesleyan.

Rainey averaged 12.6 points per game, 3.4 assists per game and 3.0 rebounds per game. He posted a season-high 20 points versus USAO on January 5, 2023.

Langston Men earn four All-SAC Selections