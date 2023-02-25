Shedeur Sanders wins top HBCU football honor

Shedeur Sanders is no longer at an HBCU, but he has left the building with another huge honor.
Sanders has been named the Deacon Jones Trophy Winner for the 2022 season. That is the award given by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. He also won HBCU Gameday’s FCS Offensive POTY, presented by Protect Your Skull.
Shedeur Sanders set single-season Jackson State records for touchdown passes (40) and completions (314) while throwing for 3,729 yards and rushing for a career-high six touchdowns. He set a career with 438 passing yards against Miss. Valley St. on September 24 and threw a career-high five touchdown passes twice in games against Florida A&M (Sept. 4) and Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 15). Sanders had nine games with three-plus touchdown passes this season (2 3-TD games, 5 4-TD games, 2 5-TD games), and six 300-yard passing games this season.
Sanders led Jackson State to a SWAC title for the second year in a row in 2022, which included another undefeated season in SWAC. The team made it to the Celebration Bowl for the second year in a row but lost to a MEAC squad for the same time in as many tries.
Sanders has played his last game at Jackson State, as he follows his father to Colorado to take on PAC-12 competition.