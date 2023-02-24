Delaware State University bowling bus crash sends 11 to hospital

By

A road trip to North Carolina for Delaware State University women’s bowling team took a scary turn on Thursday, and its driver is facing charges.



A bus carrying the team veered off the road in Virginia, sending ten passengers and the bus driver to the hospital, according to NBC12. The driver, 63-year-old Lloyd Archer of Delaware was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Virginia State Police said the small charter bus was traveling south on I-85 when it ran off the road and overturned near McKenney (mile marker 43) just after 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Two passengers had to be airlifted to hospitals, but injuries are non-life threatening, according to the report.



The team was headed to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Confernce (MEAC) bowling championships, which are scheduled to begin on Friday.

This is the second time in less than a year that a Delaware State University bus trip south has resulted in headlines. Last spring DSU’s women’s lacrosse team was stopped by authorities in Georgia and alleged that it was racially profiled, citing video evidence and verbal conversations.

