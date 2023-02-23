Fayetteville State’s bench plays big for quarterfinals victory

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

BALTIMORE, MD —The Fayetteville State men’s basketball team got a 23-point showing from the bench and big buckets down the stretch from Cress Worthy and Kaleb Coleman on the way to a 58-53 win over the Shaw Bears at CFG Bank Arena Wednesday.

“You trust your players down the stretch, said Head Coach Luke D’Alessio . “I wouldn’t trade Cress for anyone in this conference and Kaleb is a very good shooter and he’s a very good player. I trust the players and put them in position to be successful and I really like our team.”

The Broncos (17-12) had two players score in double figures, led by Coleman, who had 13 points and hit a three-pointer inside the final 30 second to help season the game. Cress Worthy nearly secured a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Khalil Ridges added eight points off of the bench.

“Playing on this big stage in the past really prepared me for this game,” Worthy said post-game. “I told my guys that even if they were nervous going in that I was going to help them out. I just try to be poised and execute the play that coach Luke draws up and believe in myself and my teammates.”

Led by Ridges’ three offensive rebounds, Fayetteville State did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 15 boards that resulted in 18 second chance points.

Fayetteville State’s defense held Shaw to only 37.8 percent shooting from the field, including 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.



With the win, FSU advances to the semi-final round of the tournament on Friday, and will play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between three-seed Virginia State and six-seed Lincoln University.

How It Happened

After falling behind 15-10, Fayetteville State went on a 5-0 run with 11:18 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Ridges, to tie the game at 15. Shaw then pulled ahead, sending the Broncos into halftime down 24-23.

After intermission, Fayetteville State managed to gain control and had a 37-35 lead before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Ridges’ three, to grow the lead to 43-35 with 9:49 to go in the contest. The Bears narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Broncos still held on for the 58-53 win. Fayetteville State shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting six shots from deep to score 18 of its 35 points.

Game Notes

The Broncos held the Bears to only 37.8 percent shooting from the field.

» The Fayetteville State bench came alive by scoring 23 points to its scoring output.

» Fayetteville State had a 37-30 edge on the boards in the win.

» The Fayetteville State defense forced 14 turnovers.

» Fayetteville State cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 15 offensive boards in the game.

» Kaleb Coleman led the Broncos with 13 points.

» Fayetteville State got a team-high nine rebounds from Cress Worthy .

Fayetteville State’s bench plays big for quarterfinals victory