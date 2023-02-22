JCSU WBB advance to face reigning CIAA tournament champs

Courtesy of JCSU Athletics
BALTIMORE – No. 8 seed Johnson C. Smith relied on a big third period to topple No. 9 seed Virginia Union 72-54 in a first-round women’s basketball game Tuesday in the CIAA Tournament at the CFG Bank Arena.
Najah Lane scored 19 points and Food Lion MVP Shaniya Jones, an All-CIAA selection, added 17 points for the Golden Bulls (12-15 overall), who will play top seed and Southern Division champion
Fayetteville State on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. All-CIAA performer Ny Langley scored 16 points for Virginia Union, whose season came to a close at 13-16 overall.
Leading by two at halftime, the Golden Bulls outscored the Lady Panthers 28-16 in the third period to open a 53-39 lead. JCSU shot 65 percent in the third period.
The Lady Panthers closed within single digits in the fourth period but the Golden Bulls went on a late run to pull away.
For the contest, JCSU shot 42.9 percent and held Virginia Union to 31.2 percent.
