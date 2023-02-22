By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Courtesy of JCSU Athletics

BALTIMORE – No. 8 seed Johnson C. Smith relied on a big third period to topple No. 9 seed Virginia Union 72-54 in a first-round women’s basketball game Tuesday in the CIAA Tournament at the CFG Bank Arena.

Najah Lane scored 19 points and Food Lion MVP Shaniya Jones , an All-CIAA selection, added 17 points for the Golden Bulls (12-15 overall), who will play top seed and Southern Division champion

Fayetteville State on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. All-CIAA performer Ny Langley scored 16 points for Virginia Union, whose season came to a close at 13-16 overall.

Leading by two at halftime, the Golden Bulls outscored the Lady Panthers 28-16 in the third period to open a 53-39 lead. JCSU shot 65 percent in the third period.

The Lady Panthers closed within single digits in the fourth period but the Golden Bulls went on a late run to pull away.

For the contest, JCSU shot 42.9 percent and held Virginia Union to 31.2 percent.

CLICK HERE FOR CIAA WBB TOURNAMENT BRACKET

JCSU WBB advance to face reigning CIAA tournament champs