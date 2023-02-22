CIAA Tournament: Defense leads Shaw over Bowie State

By

BALTIMORE, MD — The Shaw men’s basketball team held Bowie State to just 14.3 percent from beyond the arc in a 3-for-21 shooting performance on the way to a 63-53 CIAA Tournament first-round win against the Bulldogs at CFG Bank Arena Tuesday.

The No. 7 seed Bears advanced to the quarterfinals where they will take on No. 2 seed and defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State, which won the Southern Division this season. The contest is set for Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.

The Bears (16-13 overall) had three players score in double figures, led by Jamari Roberts , who had 13 points and seven rebounds. Doriuntas Barnes added 12 points and Jeremiah Pope chipped in 11 points and two steals.

Shaw out-rebounded Bowie State 36-29 in Tuesday’s game, led by Amir Waddell’s eight boards.

Shaw’s defense held Bowie State to 31 percent from the field. The Bulldogs did not have much luck cleaning up their misses on the offensive glass either, as they finished with eight offensive rebounds and managed six second chance points while Shaw cleared 30 defensive rebounds.

How It Happened

After falling behind 2-0, Shaw went on a 10-0 run with 18:37 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Roberts, to take a 10-2 lead. The Bears then added three points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 23-12 advantage. Shaw did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 12 of its 23 points close to the basket.

The Bears then held on for the victory in the second half. Shaw capitalized on nine Bowie State turnovers in the period, collecting 15 points off those turnovers.

Game Notes» The Bears held the Bulldogs to only 31 percent shooting from the field.

» Shaw had a stellar day defensively, holding Bowie State to 14.3 percent from three-point land on 21 attempts.

» Shaw had a 36-29 edge on the boards in the win.

» Jamari Roberts led the Bears with a game-high 13 points.

» Jamari Roberts was named Food Lion Game MVP.

» Shaw got a game-high eight rebounds from Amir Waddell.

Up Next

The Bears play Fayetteville State in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.

