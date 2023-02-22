VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

CIAA Tournament: Winston-Salem State survives to play again

Jaylen Alston picked up 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rams; they’re set to meet Claflin in the quarterfinals
BALTIMORE, Md. –Jaylen Alston led a balanced scoring attack as No. 5 seed Winston-Salem State toppled No. 12 seed Saint Augustine’s 65-49 in the men’s basketball first round of the CIAA Tournament at CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Alston, named Food Lion Game MVP, paced the Rams (18-8 overall) with 16 points in addition to eight rebounds. Isaac Parson had 12 points and seven assists and Nathan Springs also chipped in 12 points and three rebounds. Jaylon Gibson contributed 11 points, three rebounds and three blocks for Winston-Salem State.

Led by eight points from Parson and seven apiece from Gibson and Alston, the Rams held the Falcons to 17.9 percent shooting to build a 30-15 halftime lead. The Falcons opened the second half on a 6-0 run to close within 30-21 but the Rams steadily pulled away for the win.

Chance Jamison and Nemo Johnson scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Falcons, who finished their season at 8-18 overall. Johnson also grabbed nine rebounds.

Winston-Salem State will play No. 4 seed Claflin in a Thursday quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. in CFG Bank Arena. Both teams meet during the regular season and Claflin handed the Rams an 11-point lost each time.

