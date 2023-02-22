VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Adidas and Grambling renew partnership, release sneaker

Ahead of the renewed five-year partnership, Grambling and Adidas debuted the D.O.N. Issue 4 Grambling colorway at NBA All-Star Weekend.
Adidas proudly announces the extension of its partnership with Grambling State University, an HBCU, and a member school of the University of Louisiana System.

Ahead of the renewed five-year partnership that kicks off on July 1, GSU debuted the officially licensed Grambling State University x D.O.N. Issue #4 exclusive colorway in the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend HBCU Classic on February 18.

Details for the collaborative release include Grambling State University’s logo on the tongue, a striped sock liner and a black and gold upper honoring the GSU Tigers.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of this moment with Adidas and Grambling State University,” says athlete partner Donovan Mitchell. “I’m proud to be giving back to the community, both with Adidas extending its partnership and with the release of the D.O.N. Issue #4 exclusive colorway at All-Star Weekend.”

Grambling State University has a rich history as a cultural disruptor, providing an immeasurable opportunity to the Black community within Louisiana as far back as 1896. With sights set on continuing this legacy and championing growth in individuals and communities alike, the Adidas and Grambling State University partnership will embark on an array of initiatives that will further the vision of one of the most integrated, valuable sideline partnerships in HBCU history:

  • Internship for one Grambling State University student in Adidas North America headquarters in Portland, OR
  • Annual funding to support hiring a fellow from the McLendon Foundation Minority Leadership Initiative 
  • Elevated on-field, licensed and sideline product including three footwear silhouettes in 2023 to celebrate the elevated partnership (and more in subsequent years)
  • Access and support for participating in the NIL Affiliate Network student-athletes
  • Shared programming our brand partners Black Ambition and Athlete Ally
  • Inclusion in future Adidas brand campaigns including Remember the Why and Honoring Black Excellence
Adidas Grambling

A storied institution, Grambling State University will have an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the importance of athletics, academics, and culture of the HBCU community on a national stage in partnership with Adidas, a brand founded on the tenets of community and pinnacle performance. 

