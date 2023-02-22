CIAA Tournament: Williams scores 2K as Lincoln drubs JCSU

By

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Lincoln University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball program made quick work of Johnson C. Smith, outscoring the Golden Bulls by 21 in the second half to move on to the Quarterfinals of the CIAA Tournament to face #3 Virginia State on Thursday at 6 p.m.



It was the first triumph in the conference tournament for the guys since beating Winston-Salem State (67-65) on February 23, 2016, snapping a five-season drought.

What You Need to Know:

Score: Lincoln (PA) 82 | Johnson C. Smith 50

Records: Lincoln-PA (15-14, 8-8 CIAA) | Johnson C. Smith (9-17, 5-11 CIAA)

Location: Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

Winning Streak: Lincoln-PA (W3) | Johnson C. Smith’s Last Win: December 14, 2019 (66-64)

Lincoln (PA) Top Performers:

CIAA All-Rookie Team selection Freddie Young, Jr. (Ewing, N.J./Trenton Catholic) tied for the team’s most assists in a single game this year, dropping a season/contest-best seven dimes to go along with ten points, a game-high three steals, and two boards while going 4-for-6 (66.7%) on field goals in just 24 floor minutes.

Bakir Cleveland (Newark, N.J./University) sank a career/game-most three long balls, dropped a Lion-leading 15 points, shot 60% (6-of-10), and recorded a trio of rebounds as well as assists.

Marshall Roberson (Charlotte, NC/West Mecklenburg) set new personal-bests on the morning with nine points, four buckets, four boards, and two steals.

Janaie Coates-Sinues (Newark, N.J./University) logged his third career multi-block outing (2), the only Lion with multiple rejections while Khimani Hopkinson (Lauderhill, Fla./Dillard) swatted his third career block on top of a season-high four points, and Korey Williams (Brooklyn, N.Y./LaSalle Academy) had a blocked shot for the second straight game despite not having one throughout his career prior to.

A member of the All-CIAA Backcourt, Williams went for 14 points courtesy of making half of his 12 field goal attempts in the opening game of the CIAA Tournament.

Reggie Hudson (Bronx, N.Y./St. Raymond’s) notched at least five assists (5) for the seventh time in 2022-23, contributing 13 points as well to be the fourth Lion to score in double-figures.

Peter Sorber (Trenton, N.J./Trenton Catholic) tied for the game’s rebounding lead, grabbing nine boards with four points and a block to boot.

Notes:

The Lions recorded season-highs for both field goals (35) and assists (20) in the victory, shooting 52.2% from the field (35-for-67) with nine more dimes than the Golden Bulls (11).

LU of PA surrendered only two made three-pointers, the second-lowest in 2022-23, and 26 rebounds, the fewest by an opponent on the campaign.

Lincoln gave up 50 points or less for the third time on the season and dominated in the rebounding department for a monstrous +16 margin (42-26).

Next:

The Orange and Blue will take on the third-seeded Virginia State Trojans on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the Quarterfinals of the CIAA Tournament, splitting the two matchups in the regular season with each team winning on their home floor.

