UMES upset one of the top MEAC teams in commanding fashion, beating North Carolina Central by a score of 92-74 on Monday evening. The Hawks had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 27 points.

FINAL SCORE: @NCCUWBB junior Kimeira Burks (pictured) scored a game-high 22 points, including six made 3-pointers, on Monday but the Eagles were unable to rally on the road against a hot-shooting UMES Hawks team. #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/nePgSrkQzo — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) February 21, 2023

Mya Thomas scored 18 points to lead the way for UMES. As a whole, the Hawks were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.17 points per possession on 52% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 26 fouls on the defense, which led to 28 points on 85% shooting from the charity stripe.

Guess who? Mya again, 87-74 Hawks with under a minute to go. #HawkPride pic.twitter.com/YiLSdEwc5w — Hawk Women's Hoops 🏀 (@ESHawksWBB) February 21, 2023

North Carolina Central was led by Kimeira Burks, who put up 22 points. The Eagles went 25-of-67 from the field in this one, including 7-of-21 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.95 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 25. UMES takes on Coppin State in a conference clash, while North Carolina Central faces a Howard squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Hawks will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Eagles will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: UMES storm past North Carolina Central