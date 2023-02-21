VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Upset Alert: UMES storm past North Carolina Central

Mya Thomas and the Hawks had no turnovers in the last 20 minutes boosting them over North Carolina Central for the dub
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

UMES upset one of the top MEAC teams in commanding fashion, beating North Carolina Central by a score of 92-74 on Monday evening. The Hawks had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 27 points.

Mya Thomas scored 18 points to lead the way for UMES. As a whole, the Hawks were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.17 points per possession on 52% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 26 fouls on the defense, which led to 28 points on 85% shooting from the charity stripe.

North Carolina Central was led by Kimeira Burks, who put up 22 points. The Eagles went 25-of-67 from the field in this one, including 7-of-21 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.95 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 25. UMES takes on Coppin State in a conference clash, while North Carolina Central faces a Howard squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Hawks will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Eagles will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: UMES storm past North Carolina Central
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

296
2022-2023 Basketball

Pollard pushes UMES pass South Carolina State for the win
469
2022-2023 Basketball

NBA All-Star art showcase features work from NC A&T student
94
Mississippi Valley

Prairie View A&M wins against Mississippi Valley State University
297
2022-2023 Basketball

Florida A&M strikes Alabama State for the win
15
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama State defeats Bethune-Cookman in triple overtime
To Top
X