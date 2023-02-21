Norfolk State outscores MEAC foe Coppin State

By

Norfolk State recorded their fourth straight win, handing Coppin State a 47-36 loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The Spartans went into halftime trailing 24-22 but outscored the Eagles by 13 points in the second half to secure the win.

Kierra Wheeler scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Norfolk State. Despite Wheeler’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 26% from the field while scoring just 0.71 points per possession. The transition game was a bright spot though, as nine of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Jewel Watkins scored 10 points while Hope Evans added another nine to lead the way for Coppin State. As a team, the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.55 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Eagles went a paltry 7-of-13 from the free throw line.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 25. Norfolk State catches South Carolina State after a loss in its last game, while Coppin State squares off with UMES. The Spartans will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Eagles will be thankful to return home.

