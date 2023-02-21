Upset Alert: Florida A&M strikes Alabama A&M for the dub

By

Florida A&M upset one of the top SWAC teams, Alabama A&M, in a back-and-forth 77-71 thriller on Monday night. The Bulldogs went into halftime with a five-point lead, but the Rattlers wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Bulldogs 45-34 in the second half to come out on top.

Jordan Tillmon scored 22 points to lead the way for Florida A&M . Noah Meren was pivotal as well, shooting 4-of-8 in the second half for 12 points to power the Rattlers forward after the break. As a team, Florida A&M shot 26-of-55 from the field and 20-of-25 from the line to put up an average of 1.12 points per possession.

Alabama A&M was led by Olisa Blaise Akonobi, who recorded 13 points and 10 boards. The Bulldogs went 22-of-59 from the field in this one, including 8-of-18 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 1.02 points per possession and 48% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on Feb. 25. Florida A&M gets a chance to end Grambling State’s winning streak, while Alabama A&M meets Alabama State in a conference showdown. The Rattlers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Bulldogs hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

