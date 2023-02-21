By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Texas Southern recorded their third straight win, handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff a 64-59 loss at Health & Physical Education Arena on Monday night. The Tigers went into halftime trailing 33-32 but outscored the Golden Lions by six points in the second half to secure the win.

John Walker III scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Texas Southern. As a team, the Tigers shot 36% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 76% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.96 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led by Chris Greene, who recorded 23 points and five boards. As a team, the Golden Lions shot 21-of-60 from the field and 7-of-21 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.84 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Texas Southern showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Its next action is on February 25. The team will take on a Jackson State team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell to 10-18 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on February 26 against Mississippi Valley State University.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Texas Southern wins again, taking down Arkansas-Pine Bluff