Prairie View A&M eases by Mississippi Valley State University

Prairie View A&M narrowly defeated Mississippi Valley State University on Monday night in a 67-65 barnburner. The Panthers went into halftime leading with a slight one-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Delta Devils 32-31 in the second half.

Braden Bell scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Panthers shot 37% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 57% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.94 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Tyronn Mosley, who recorded 19 points and five boards. The Delta Devils went 25-of-50 from the field in this one, including 5-of-6 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.93 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Today’s win was the latest for Prairie View A&M, who took down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its last game. A February 25 conference clash with Alcorn State is the Panthers’ next test. On the other side, Mississippi Valley State University fell to 4-25 with the loss. The Delta Devils’ next game is against an Arkansas-Pine Bluff team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on February 26.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

