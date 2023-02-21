Upset Alert: Coppin State flies pass Norfolk State for the win

By

Coppin State upset one of the top MEAC teams, Norfolk State, by a score of 69-62 on Monday night. The Spartans went into halftime with a 31-27 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Eagles outscored them by 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

Nendah Tarke scored 19 points to lead the way for Coppin State. That performance included an impressive 12 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Coppin State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 52% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.35 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 41% shooting and 0.83 points per possession in the first half.

Norfolk State was led by Dana Tate, who recorded 11 points and eight boards. As a team, the Spartans struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.88 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 5-of-27 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. Coppin State takes on UMES in a conference clash, while Norfolk State faces a South Carolina State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Eagles will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Spartans will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

