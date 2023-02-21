By

Monday night was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams. North Carolina Central came out on top, handing UMES a 68-63 loss. They went into halftime with a 30-23 lead and were able to hold off the Hawks for the final 20 minutes.

Eagles stood on business on the road 🛣️🦅 pic.twitter.com/MKpU9V91WT — NCCU Men's Basketball (@NCCU_MBB) February 21, 2023

Justin Wright led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 19 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Eagles shot 44% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

UMES’s offense was led by Zion Styles, who scored 22 points. The Hawks shot 25-of-59 from the field and 6-of-29 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.81 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

ZION!!! :29 left. Hawks 60 Eagles 63 pic.twitter.com/ZoDwQnu12S — Hawk Men's Hoops 🏀 (@ESHawksHoops) February 21, 2023

Both teams face their next test on February 25. North Carolina Central takes on Howard in a conference clash, while UMES squares off with Coppin State. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hawks hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina Central takes down UMES in MEAC showdown