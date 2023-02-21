VIEW ALL SCORES
North Carolina Central takes down UMES in MEAC showdown

Justin Wright and the Eagles snag their fourth straight win, adding a loss to UMES record
Monday night was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams. North Carolina Central came out on top, handing UMES a 68-63 loss. They went into halftime with a 30-23 lead and were able to hold off the Hawks for the final 20 minutes.

Justin Wright led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 19 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Eagles shot 44% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

UMES’s offense was led by Zion Styles, who scored 22 points. The Hawks shot 25-of-59 from the field and 6-of-29 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.81 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. North Carolina Central takes on Howard in a conference clash, while UMES squares off with Coppin State. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hawks hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

