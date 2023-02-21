By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Delaware State broke its streak of three consecutive losses, defeating South Carolina State in a 69-68 thriller on Monday night at Memorial Hall. The score was level after 20 minutes of play in a dynamic game that saw 13 different lead changes. The Hornets had the slightly better second half, though, outscoring the Bulldogs 38-37.

𝙄𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙥! Hornets win behind a career night from sophomore guard Martaz Robinson (28 points, 5-5 from 3). The Hornets complete a conference sweep for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. pic.twitter.com/Hr1dhd5BB5 — Delaware State MBB (@DSUMBB) February 21, 2023

Martaz Robinson led the way for Delaware State, putting up 28 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Hornets shot 39% from the field, 53% from behind the arc, and 78% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

South Carolina State’s offense was led by Raquan Brown, who scored 14 points. The Bulldogs went 26-of-66 from the field in this one, including 5-of-21 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.97 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. Delaware State catches Morgan State after a loss in its last game, while South Carolina State squares off with Norfolk State. The Hornets will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bulldogs will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Delaware State adds win to record, beating South Carolina State