Dyson scores big, pushing Bethune-Cookman past Alabama State

Bethune-Cookman broke their streak of four consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 70-65 contest on Monday night at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. They went into halftime with a 36-29 lead and were able to hold off the Hornets for the final 20 minutes.
Dhashon Dyson led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 20 points. As a team, the Wildcats shot 45% from the field, 27% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.09 points per possession on 51% true shooting.
Antonio “TJ” Madlock recorded 19 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Alabama State. The Hornets went 23-of-54 from the field in this one, including 6-of-21 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 1.03 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.
Both teams face their next test on February 25. Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern, while Alabama State squares off with Alabama A&M. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.
