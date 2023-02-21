Dyson scores big, pushing Bethune-Cookman past Alabama State

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Bethune-Cookman broke their streak of four consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 70-65 contest on Monday night at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. They went into halftime with a 36-29 lead and were able to hold off the Hornets for the final 20 minutes.

Two wins from two against Alabama State this season? Don't mind if we do. Certainly takes the sting out of the other night.😉 #LetsGo | #HailWildcats | #PreyTogether pic.twitter.com/al6jBwBV9L — 🏀B-CU Men's Basketball (@BCUhoops) February 21, 2023

Dhashon Dyson led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 20 points. As a team, the Wildcats shot 45% from the field, 27% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.09 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Antonio “TJ” Madlock recorded 19 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Alabama State. The Hornets went 23-of-54 from the field in this one, including 6-of-21 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 1.03 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern, while Alabama State squares off with Alabama A&M. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

