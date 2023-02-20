Davenport leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Texas Southern

By

Arkansas-Pine Bluff dominated Texas Southern by a score of 83-53 at Health & P.E. Arena on Monday evening. The Lady Lions had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a three-point lead and outscoring the Lady Tigers 52-25 in the final 20 minutes.

Maori Davenport led the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, putting up 22 points to go along with nine boards. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 44% from the field, 29% from behind the arc, and 68% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.11 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Micah Gray scored 17 points while Jaida Belton added another 12 to lead the way for Texas Southern. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.68 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-14 from deep.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 25. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Mississippi Valley State University, while Texas Southern squares off with a Jackson State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Lions will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Lady Tigers hope for a rebound performance on the road.

