Upset Alert: Morgan State overpowers Howard for the win

Morgan State broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Howard in an 89-76 contest on Monday night at Hill Field House. The Bears went into halftime trailing 34-28 but outscored the Bison by 19 points in the second half to secure the win.

Will Thomas led the way for Morgan State, putting up 24 points to go along with seven boards. Thomas was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Bears. The team shot 55% from the field while scoring 1.24 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 21 fouls on the defense, which led to 22 points on 67% shooting from the charity stripe.

Howard was led by Shy Odom, who recorded 22 points and 10 boards. As a team, the Bison shot 26-of-66 from the field and 6-of-24 from three. That netted out to an average of 1.03 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. Morgan State takes on Delaware State, while Howard squares off with a North Carolina Central side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Bears will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Bison will hit the road once again.

