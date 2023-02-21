Deion Sanders said they were pros — now they are

Two players who Deion Sanders brought to Jackson State have been drafted — in the USFL draft.
Jackson State defensive backs Isaiah Bolden and De’Jahn Warren were both picked by USFL teams on Tuesday.
Bolden was picked in the first round — 11th overall — by the Memphis Showboats. The former Florida State star transferred to Jackson State shortly after Deion Sanders was hired.
He started and appeared in three games before missing the rest of the abbreviated season due to injury.
That fall he led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average at 36.9 per attempt and tied for FCS lead with two KOR touchdowns.
During the 2022 season, Bolden (6-2, 205; Sr., Tampa, Fla.) made 44 tackles (30 solo), with 2.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups while averaging 26.0 yards on kickoff returns. He made career-high nine tackles and had a 31-yard kickoff return vs. Alabama State and tallied five tackles and career-best three pass breakups vs. Alcorn State.
Warren was selected in the fifth round — 39th overall —p by the New Jersey Generals. One of the top JUCO DBs in the fall of 2020, Warren chose Jackson State after Deion Sanders was hired.
In addition to helping Jackson State win back-to-back SWAC titles, both were heavily highlighted in the recent “Coach Prime” documentary. Sanders called both young men pros.
Of course, both players are still eligible for the NFL Draft this spring.
To be eligible for the USFL Draft players must have been out of high school for at least three years and have waived or exhausted their remaining college eligibility.
However all Junior College players can request USFL draft eligibility once they are two years out of high school and have not enrolled in a four-year college.