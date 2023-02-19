Clay scores big for Tennessee State in OVC victory against SIUE

By

Tennessee State gave SIUE its third consecutive loss in a 100-85 rout at Gentry Center Complex on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 24 points.

@j_clay4 puts his name in the TSU record book with a 4️⃣0️⃣-point game against SIUE.



Final two regular season games on tap next week:

Thursday — at UT Matin — 8 PM (@ESPNU, @1021THEVILLE)

Saturday — Southern Indiana — 3:30 PM (@ESPNPlus, @1021THEVILLE) pic.twitter.com/FLWuHS5YGZ — Tennessee State Men's Basketball (@TSUTigersMBB) February 19, 2023

Jr. Clay led the way for Tennessee State, putting up 40 points to go along with eight boards. As a whole, the Tigers were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.24 points per possession on 59% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 30 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Mr. 4️⃣0️⃣‼️ @j_clay4 reaches the 40-point plateau and is the first player since Darryl Brooks had 42 points vs. Eastern Kentucky on 1/23/89

CC: @ovcsports, @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/IuMSWthuVe — Tennessee State Men's Basketball (@TSUTigersMBB) February 19, 2023

Shamar Wright recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for SIUE. The Cougars shot 23-of-61 from the field and 8-of-23 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 1.04 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 24. Tennessee State takes on UT Martin in a conference clash, while SIUE squares off with Little Rock. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Cougars will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

