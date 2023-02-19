Prairie View A&M takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By

Prairie View A&M broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an 82-71 contest on Saturday evening at William J. Nicks Building. The Golden Lions went into halftime with a 35-34 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Panthers outscored them by 12 points in the final 20 minutes.

Will Douglas scored 31 points to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. That performance included an impressive 18 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Prairie View A&M’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 56% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.24 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 46% shooting and 0.99 points per possession in the first half.

Shaun Doss Jr. recorded 15 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions went 25-of-60 from the field in this one, including 7-of-23 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 1 points per possession and 52% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 21. Prairie View A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State University, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff squares off with Texas Southern. The Panthers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Golden Lions will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

