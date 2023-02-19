Hampton takes down Drexel in CAA showdown

By

Hampton broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Drexel in a 75-72 contest on Saturday evening at Convocation Center. They went into halftime with a 37-31 lead and were able to hold off the Dragons for the final 20 minutes.

Final from Hampton pic.twitter.com/EMBxOFCpyJ — Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) February 18, 2023

Russell (Deuce) Dean scored 23 points while recording six assists to lead the way for Hampton. It wasn’t just Dean though, the Pirates’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.1 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 23-of-41 on two-pointers, including 0-of-0 in the paint.

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Dragons. They shot 41% from field, scoring a healthy 1.08 points per possession. Yame Butler led the way, putting up 30 points to go along with six boards. It wasn’t enough though, as Drexel was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Pirates.

Yame off the screen! pic.twitter.com/UkyhkrHagI — Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) February 18, 2023

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 24. Hampton hosts Monmouth, while Drexel squares off with a Northeastern side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Pirates will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Dragons will be thankful to return home.

