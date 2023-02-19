VIEW ALL SCORES
Hampton takes down Drexel in CAA showdown

Russell (Deuce) Dean scored 23 points in the last minute comeback victory for Hampton
Hampton broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Drexel in a 75-72 contest on Saturday evening at Convocation Center. They went into halftime with a 37-31 lead and were able to hold off the Dragons for the final 20 minutes.

Russell (Deuce) Dean scored 23 points while recording six assists to lead the way for Hampton. It wasn’t just Dean though, the Pirates’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.1 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 23-of-41 on two-pointers, including 0-of-0 in the paint.

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Dragons. They shot 41% from field, scoring a healthy 1.08 points per possession. Yame Butler led the way, putting up 30 points to go along with six boards. It wasn’t enough though, as Drexel was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Pirates.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 24. Hampton hosts Monmouth, while Drexel squares off with a Northeastern side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Pirates will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Dragons will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

