VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Florida A&M strikes Alabama State for the win

Bryon Smith and the Rattlers are back in the winners’ circle after defeating Alabama State on the road
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Florida A&M broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 60-54 contest on Saturday evening at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Byron Smith scored 16 points to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Rattlers shot 41% from the field, 32% from behind the arc, and 88% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.91 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Duane Posey scored 14 points while Jordan O’Neal added another nine to lead the way for Alabama State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Hornets went a paltry 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on February 21. Florida A&M gets a chance to end Alabama A&M’s winning streak, while Alabama State squares off with Bethune-Cookman. The Rattlers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Florida A&M strikes Alabama State for the win
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

302
CIAA

Daytona Craftsman Truck Series practice paced by Rajah Caruth
143
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama A&M steals win from Bethune-Cookman
685
2023 Football

HBCU grads produce doc for LA Rams on first black NFL player
Grambling State Grambling State
151
Grambling

NBA All-Star players give HBCUs encouragement ahead of competitive game
723
Grambling

NBA HBCU Classic includes six-figure payouts
To Top
X