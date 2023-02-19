Florida A&M strikes Alabama State for the win

By

Florida A&M broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 60-54 contest on Saturday evening at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Byron Smith led the Rattlers with 16 points and Jaylen Bates was one point shy of his fifth double-double, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #ThinkBig pic.twitter.com/bh7mXbfkQH — Florida A&M Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_MBB) February 19, 2023

Byron Smith scored 16 points to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Rattlers shot 41% from the field, 32% from behind the arc, and 88% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.91 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Duane Posey scored 14 points while Jordan O’Neal added another nine to lead the way for Alabama State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Hornets went a paltry 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on February 21. Florida A&M gets a chance to end Alabama A&M’s winning streak, while Alabama State squares off with Bethune-Cookman. The Rattlers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

