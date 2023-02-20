VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Upset Alert: Hampton captures CAA victory against Towson

Laren VanArsdale scored 19 points to lead the way for the Lady Pirates in the home victory against Towson
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Hampton upset one of the top CAA teams, Towson, by a score of 72-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Laren VanArsdale scored 19 points to lead the way for Hampton. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 42% from the field, 43% from behind the arc, and 81% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Towson

Towson was led by Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, who recorded 17 points and seven boards. As a team, the Tigers shot 23-of-59 from the field and 4-of-17 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.85 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for Hampton, who took down North Carolina Wilmington in its last game. Next the team will face Stony Brook, who is coming off a win of its own, on February 24. On the other side, Towson fell to 15-10 with the loss. A conference clash with North Carolina A&T on Feb. 25 is the Tigers’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: Hampton captures CAA victory against Towson
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

374
2022-2023 Basketball

NBA All-Star art showcase features work from NC A&T student
200
2022-2023 Basketball

Florida A&M strikes Alabama State for the win
211
Talladega College

Talladega College making D2 plans
Rajah Caruth Rajah Caruth
275
Nascar

Rajah Caruth debut ends in crash at NextGen Energy 250
179
2022-2023 Basketball

Prairie View A&M takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff
To Top
X