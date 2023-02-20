Upset Alert: Hampton captures CAA victory against Towson

By

Hampton upset one of the top CAA teams, Towson, by a score of 72-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Final from Hampton as Kylie Kornegay-Lucas finishes with 17 points and seven rebounds.#GohTigers x #UnitedWeRoar x #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/K3aNhZWmL0 — Towson Women's Basketball (@Towson_WBB) February 19, 2023

Laren VanArsdale scored 19 points to lead the way for Hampton. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 42% from the field, 43% from behind the arc, and 81% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Towson was led by Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, who recorded 17 points and seven boards. As a team, the Tigers shot 23-of-59 from the field and 4-of-17 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.85 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for Hampton, who took down North Carolina Wilmington in its last game. Next the team will face Stony Brook, who is coming off a win of its own, on February 24. On the other side, Towson fell to 15-10 with the loss. A conference clash with North Carolina A&T on Feb. 25 is the Tigers’ next action.

