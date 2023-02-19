Alabama A&M left Bethune-Cookman in the dust for the victory

By

Alabama A&M recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Bethune-Cookman a 90-56 loss at Elmore Gymnasium on Saturday night. The Bulldogs had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 20-point lead and outscoring the Wildcats 48-34 in the final 20 minutes.

Cameron Tucker led the way for Alabama A&M, putting up 14 points. It wasn’t just Tucker though, the Bulldogs’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.24 points per possession on 58% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 21 fouls on the defense, which led to 20 points on 83% shooting from the charity stripe.

Joe French scored 16 points while Kevin Davis added another 15 to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.78 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 12-of-42 on two-pointers, 5-of-16 on three-pointers, and 17-of-24 on free throws.

Both teams face their next test on February 21. Alabama A&M hosts Florida A&M, while Bethune-Cookman squares off with Alabama State. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

