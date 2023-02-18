Coppin State defeats Howard behind Staples’ 13-point performance

By

Coppin State snapped Howard’s five-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 52-41 loss at Physical Education Complex. The Eagles got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 21-17 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bison 31-24 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Mossi Staples scored 13 points to lead the way for Coppin State. As a whole, the Eagles were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 14 offensive rebounds led to 12 big second-chance points.

Aziah Hudson scored 15 points while Brooklyn Fort-Davis added another eight to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.59 points per possession on 24% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 12-of-50 on two-pointers, 2-of-8 on three-pointers, and 11-of-16 on free throws.

Both teams face their next test on February 20. Coppin State takes on Norfolk State, while Howard faces a Morgan State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bison will get a shot to recover from this loss.

