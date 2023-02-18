Alabama A&M steals win from Bethune-Cookman

By

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Alabama A&M came out on top, handing Bethune-Cookman a 50-48 loss. They went into halftime with a 25-19 lead and were able to hold off the Wildcats for the final 20 minutes.

Toni Grace scored 17 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. Amani Free was pivotal as well, shooting 1-of-6 in the second half for 6 points to power the Bulldogs forward after the break. As a team, Alabama A&M shot 6-of-26 from the field in the second half, scoring 0.73 points per possession on average.

Chanel Wilson scored 21 points for the Wildcats. While D’Shantae Edwards added another 10 to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively. They scored just 0.67 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Wildcats went a paltry 9-of-17 from the free throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 20. Alabama A&M takes on Florida A&M, while Bethune-Cookman squares off with an Alabama State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will try to turn things around.

